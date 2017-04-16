Film director accused of raping actor denied bail

Over six years after being declared an absconder in a rape case, a film director came before the sessions court this week seeking bail. The court, however, rejected his bail on April 12 and remanded him in judicial custody till April 26. Ramkumar Kumavat, who had directed music videos and small-budget films, was arrested in July 2009 for the rape of an aspiring actor.

According to an FIR registered at Versova police station, the victim had said that Kumavat met her while he was directing a dance album. He called her to his office and had forcible sexual intercourse with her by telling her that she would need to make ‘some adjustment’ if she wanted to make progress in the film industry.

Kumavat was arrested on July 24, 2009, based on the actor’s complaint and he had applied for bail before sessions court. He then approached the Bombay High Court which granted him bail in November 2009. Out on bail, Kumavat attended court regularly for a few months till March 2010 after which, he was declared absconding.

Recently, Kumavat approached the court seeking bail. He claimed that in 2010, he went to Dubai for work-related commitment and to earn his livelihood. He claimed that due to financial difficulties, he was prosecuted for issuance of bad cheques and arrested in Dubai. The director said he was behind bars for a few days and therefore, he could not return to India.

This week, Kumavat sought bail from the sessions court again stating that he will attend court regularly. The prosecution objected to the bail stating that he had committed breach of bail bonds and had not attended court for more than eight years. Observing that he was involved in a serious crime, the court rejected his bail plea.

The court observed that despite being declared an absconder, Kumavat remained absent for more than eight years. “Had he appeared and attended court regularly, this case would have been decided much prior to this date. No justified reason is given by the applicant for his absence. He should not have gone to Dubai keeping criminal case pending in India,” the court said.

It further observed that Kumavat had not produced any evidence to show that he was in a Dubai jail in connection with a criminal case against him.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now