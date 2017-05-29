Filled with guilt for death of wife, kids, man kills self

Six months after his wife and children were killed in a road accident, a 36-year-old man, who had been driving the vehicle, committed suicide on Friday, the Wadala police said. Mangru Verma (36) lost six members of his family in November 2016 in an accident on the Eastern Freeway. Apart from his wife and two children, his sister-in-law and her family had also been in the taxi that Verma was driving. The Dongri police had booked him for rash and negligent driving after the accident.

An officer from Wadala police station said a neighbour found Verma hanging at his home on Friday evening. “The neighbour in his statement said he had gone to call on Verma, but he did not open the door. After knocking repeatedly, the neighbour peeped into the house through the window and found Verma hanging from the ceiling. He then alerted others,” the officer said. The neighbours broke open the door and brought his body down.

The Wadala police was informed about the incident, and an accidental death report filed.

“No foul play is suspected. No suicide note was found from the spot. His neighbours said that Verma would feel extremely guilty after the accident. He was also worried about the police case against him,” the officer said.

The accident had taken place on November 5, 2016, when Verma was driving a taxi with his wife Anara Verma (35); daughter Asha (12), son Rajkumar (8), Anara’s sister Rajshree Verma (38), her husband Harkesh (45), daughter Ragini (20), and sons Vinay (21) and Ravi (15) as passengers. While Verma, Vinay and Ravi escaped with injuries, the other six died in the crash that took place after the speeding taxi rammed into the concrete side rail of the southern end of the Eastern Freeway. The family was headed to the Mumba Devi temple from Wadala.

Verma had sustained injuries in the accident and was admitted to the hospital. After he was released, an FIR had been registered against him.

