Fighting obesity: Maharashtra govt mulls asking restaurants to state calorie count of dishes served

Written by Anushka Jain

THE state government is mulling asking restaurants to state the calorie count of food items on the menu, said Pallavi Darade, Commissioner of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Saturday. At an event to create awareness about obesity at Swatantra Veer Savarkar Bhavan here, Darade said they will hold discussions with stakeholders on the issue in the coming days.

“We are mulling asking restaurants to mention the calorie count of each food item served on the menu card. I’m alarmed at the way obesity is growing in the country. While the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has been holding discussions on controlling the consumption of junk food with stakeholders in Delhi, we also need to do the same in the state,” she said. “…we will consult everyone — stakeholders, food companies and others — on the issue. We will hold meetings with stakeholders to decide on how to go about with it,” she added.

Jayshree Todkar, Asia’s first woman bariatric surgeon, said, “For this, we would be forming a panel that will include research representatives from institutes that study health, which will discuss ways to implement the move.”

