Fifteen MNS workers booked for ‘beating up’ 4 transgenders

The Thane police lodged an FIR against 15 workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for allegedly beating up four transgenders in Kapurbawdi. Booked for rioting and causing hurt, the MNS workers claimed that the transgenders had been a cause of trouble for local people and blamed police of inaction.

The police said the MNS workers attacked four transgenders who were standing at the Majiwada bridge in Kapurbawdi on Sunday. “They accosted the transgenders and beat them up. While no one suffered serious injuries, we have booked as many as 10 men and 5 women for causing hurt and rioting,” an officer from Kapurbawdi police station said.

MNS Thane president Avinash Jadhav, however, had a different story to tell. “The transgenders used to cause chaos and trouble people the passers-by. They had even looted a few residents of the area. I have complained in writing to the police over five times. On Saturday, they accosted a girl who then asked us for help. When we approached them the next day, they resorted to violence, following which some of our men might have beaten them up,” Jadhav said. He also complained that the police had been lenient towards the transgenders, who were running an “illegal den” in the thicket off the Majiwada bridge. “…even the residents had complained against the transgenders. Since we took action against them, not one of them has been seen harassing people. If we are involved in a police case for rooting out social evil, I do not think it is wrong,” he said.

While police have not denied that they got complaints, they stated that action had been taken every time. “We have taken actions periodically and will continue to do so in future,” an officer said.

