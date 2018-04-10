Fibroid weighing 2.75 kg removed from woman’s uterus

When a 36-year-old woman entered the Dr R N Cooper Hospital’s out-patient department at the end of March, doctors thought she was about seven months’ pregnant until an ultrasonography showed she was carrying four fibroids in her abdomen, one of which was 2.75 kg.

The Vile Parle resident delayed approaching any hospital fearing high medical costs while the lumps inside the uterus grew over the last one year.

A fibroid is a tumour that is generally non-cancerous. In women, fibroids are commonly found in the uterus and can lead to infertility, miscarriages, heavy menstrual flow and anaemia.

In an hour-and-a-half-long surgery on March 30, four fibroids were removed from her uterus.

According to doctors, when she came to the hospital she had been suffering from weakness, dizziness, heavy menstruation for a year and had a haemoglobin level at 4 grams as opposed to the normal range above 12.

“An ultrasonography easily detected multiple fibroids in her uterus. We don’t understand how the diagnosis got so delayed,” said gynecologist and dean Dr Ganesh Shinde.

The woman had a 2.75-kg fibroid in her uterus that had started putting pressure on her ureter and could have hampered kidney functions. Two fibroids were pressed against the wall of uterus. Doctors had to transfuse five units of blood to improve her haemoglobin count.

The 36-year-old knew she had a lump in her abdomen but did not understand the cause of it. “She went to a doctor and realised she could not afford the prescribed tests. She ignored the lump until she became dizzy and then approached us,” said assistant professor Dr Hemlata Kuhite. According to Kuhite, the woman had reached a point when daily chores for the mother of two became impossible to do because of the weakness.

She was discharged last week. Medical reports observed that the uterus was large enough to look like 26 weeks of pregnancy. The family claimed they did not understand her enlarging stomach was linked to fibroids, not obesity.

“This is the biggest fibroid we have removed in our hospital,” said Hemlata.

“The most challenging aspect of the surgery was the closeness of the fibroid with other organs. There was no space to perform the surgery,” said Dr Shinde.

Nagpur: 18-kg tumour removed

In December last year, doctors in Nagpur’s Government Medical College removed an 18-kg tumour from the uterus of a 35-year-old woman. Delayed access to health care caused the tumour to grow in size. About 20-25 per cent women in the reproductive age band have uterine fibroids. Most are diagnosed following constant abdominal pain and tackled when small in size.

