Few takers for draw of lots, Punjab govt calls for tenders today for liquor vends in state

People buying liquor from a shop in Chandigarh. Express Archives People buying liquor from a shop in Chandigarh. Express Archives

After getting little response from draw of lots for liquor vends held twice, the state’s excise and taxation department has now invited tenders that will be opened on April 5 evening. Like previous years, draw of lots for liquor vends across the state were conducted on March 29 to allot vends for another year to contractors. However, since there was no response, the draw was again held on March 31. This time too, there were no applications in Ludhiana, Moga, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Sangrur, Bathinda and Mansa areas, with contractors saying they are not happy with the excise policy introduced by the new Congress government in the state.

Now, the government has invited tenders for liquor vends after reducing prices of licence fee per vend by 5%.

Vivek Partap Singh, excise and taxation commissioner in Punjab, said, “We are aware that vends have not been allotted in many cities of Punjab. Now, tenders have been called instead of draw of lots. We hope the allotment will be done by tomorrow in the remaining districts.”

Ludhiana, which tops in liquor revenue generation in the state, has a budget of Rs 777 crore, which has not been reduced to nearly Rs 738 crore.

Rakesh Gandhi, one of the liquor contractors who recorded a turnover of about Rs 100 crore in 2016-17 in Ludhiana, said, “Once the tenders open tomorrow, we will come to know who got the allotment. Some big contractor can take the whole chunk in one go and small contractors will not get a fair chance to do business.”

Asked about the reason to boycott draw of lots, he said, “The government has kept the licence fee at Rs 43 crore ( including all taxes) for one liquor group in Ludhiana. One group has nearly 22 vends. Last year, one group comprised nearly 12 vends and licence fee was Rs 18 crore. Also, many vends have been closed on state and national highways this year. But the government, instead of reducing the licence fee, passed on the loss to department on the remaining vends by hiking the licence fee. We have already suffered huge losses in 2016-17 and hence no one was in a mood to take vends for such a large sum as many contractors have become defaulters due to non-payment of fee.”

Meanwhile, the existing vends have been given an additional five days to clear their old stock by April 5.

The tenders on Wednesday will decide who would be the new players in the liquor business in Malwa. Allotment of vends has already been done in Doaba and Majha region through draw of lots. Meanwhile, in the 2017-18 excise policy, the new government in Punjab has reduced the number of vends from 6,384 to 5,900. The liquor quota has also been reduced.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now