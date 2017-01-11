Few bidders come forward to restore Mumbai’s heritage structures

Repair and restoration of area around Flora Fountain failed to garner any response in four attempts. Express Repair and restoration of area around Flora Fountain failed to garner any response in four attempts. Express

EVEN as the first phase of the restoration of the iconic heritage structure, the Flora Fountain in Fort, is likely to be completed by next month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is far from finalising a contractor for the second phase, owing to poor response from bidders. In a city rich with heritage buildings, the scenario is similarly bleak for many other projects where the BMC has not received enough bids despite floating contracts multiple times.

Civic officials said that many of the tenders received just one bidder, even though the tendering process was taken up at least three times. In the case of the repair and restoration of the area around Flora Fountain, a project worth Rs 2.17 crore, there has been no response even though the tender was floated four times between March and September.

The tender to repair the compound wall of KEM hospital had to be floated four times before it received response from two bidders. Similarly, the project to fence and provide a tensile fabric canopy at the Gateway of India premises, worth Rs 30 lakh, has received no response even though the tender was floated three times.

In May, the civic body had invited NGOs and organisations to volunteer to restore and maintain some of the heritage structures in South Mumbai. Here too, only two bodies came forward to adopt some of the structures.

While Mahindra and Mahindra has taken up the restoration of the Wellington Fountain in Colaba, Kala Ghoda Association adopted most of the notable structures in the Fort area, including the Bomanji Hormasji Wadia Clock tower, the Kala Ghoda Statue, Horniman Circle Garden Pyau and Fountain as well as the Ratnibi Mulji Jetha Fountain. Apart from the restoration, the BMC will handover to the body the responsibility of the structures’ maintenance for a period of five years, which will be divided into 11 month-contracts.

No NGO came forward to maintain six other structures, mostly water fountains, and the BMC had to eventually issue tenders for the restoration of the Devidas Purushottam Kothari Kabootarkhana and Pyau opposite the General Post Office, Anand Vittal Koli Pyaav on Gokhale Road and the Fitzgerald Fountain at Metro Junction, among others. The tender for the restoration and maintenance of Bandstand Cooperage Garden was floated three times, after which only one contractor responded.

Assistant municipal commissioner of A ward, Kiran Dighavkar, attributed the poor response to the specialised nature of the projects. “There are very few contractors in Mumbai who have the required amount of experience of restoring heritage structures. Not many have been able to meet the qualification criteria, even though the conditions were relaxed in a few cases,” he said. Dighavkar added that many of the contracts, thus, had to be given to single bidders.