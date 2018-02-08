FDA seizes spurious drugs worth Rs 95,000

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized spurious drugs worth Rs 95,000 in a raid last week from Kalachowki-based distributor Kailash Pharma, and from a retailer. An FIR was filed in connection with the case at Kalachowki police station. The FDA seized a stock of fake Calcimax 500 tablets, a drug that is originally manufactured by Meyer Organics Pvt Ltd. Officials said that after investigations, they found Kailash Pharma had purchased the drug from another wholesaler in Vapi, Gujarat.

“We do not know who is manufacturing the spurious drug. There were slight differences in external strip of spurious and original drug. The printing on the label is different,” an official said, adding that the drug would undergo laboratory test to assess its composition. Stock worth Rs 75,000 was seized from Kailash Pharma. Another shop, which purchased the stock, was also raided and stock worth Rs 20,000 was seized.

