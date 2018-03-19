FDA plans to bring ayurveda medicine sale under its ambit

With the increasing push for ayurveda across the country, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is planning to bring ayurveda medicine sale under its ambit. The regulatory body has sent a proposal to the state government to allow it to register all distributors and retailers selling ayurveda medicines, to better control spurious sale. Maharashtra has about 75,000 chemists licensed with FDA to sell allopathic drugs. Senior FDA officials, however, claim there is no estimate of retailers of ayurveda drugs.

“The demand for ayurveda has shot up. While we register manufacturers of ayurveda medicines, FDA has no control beyond it. If a drug is found spurious, there is a need to pin-point the distributor and retailer,” said S S Mohite, assistant drug commissioner, FDA. FDA Commissioner Pallavi Darade said the proposal is under consideration at Mantralaya.

Currently, the state has 600 ayurveda licensed manufacturers, with 50 medium or large scale manufacturers and the remaining small-scale manufacturing units. Each manufacturer must have a space of 1,200 square feet for production of drugs, approved machinery, an ayurvedic doctor and technician to monitor the procedure. “Recently, we came across cases wherein ayurvedic medicines were found mixed with allopathic drugs. In some cases, ayurvedic medicines had steroids mixed,” said Nitin Devre, assistant commissioner, FDA.

The proposal, officials said, will require amendment in the Drugs and Cosmetics Act to register retailers. A similar proposal was sent by the FDA in 2017 to register cosmetic retailers. The idea behind both proposals is to allow FDA to regulate supply chain and sale of these drugs. Under the existing Act, FDA has the power to seize spurious cosmetic or ayurveda products but holds little power for prosecuting retailers found selling them.

According to Dr Amrut Gorule, ayurvedic practioner, there is a rapid increase in patients opting for ayurveda treatment. “Increasing resistance to allopathic drugs is another reason why patients are moving towards ayurvedic medicines,” he said. Gorule is part of the committee formed by the Maharahstra government to frame uniform guidelines for ayurvedic practitioners. “The guidelines will provide mandates for drug prescriptions and treatment modality. We are trying to bring standard regulation for all,” he added.

