Father, two sons stabbed to death in Bhandup; minor accused absconding

A vegetable vendor in Bhandup (West) allegedly stabbed a 50-year-old man and his two sons to death Sunday amid a festering dispute over space to park their respective vegetable handcarts. According to police, the accused is a minor and is on the run. The police suspect that more persons may be involved in the alleged murders. According to police, Abdul Ali Khan operated a vegetable handcart behind Jakeriya Compound, Sonapur, Bhandup, with his two sons, Shabaz and Shadab. The accused, who also owned a vegetable handcart, stationed it on the same spot.

There had been a dispute between both parties for some time over the space to place their vegetable carts, police offices said. On Sunday, at 4.30 pm, Shabaz had an argument with the accused, which led to a fight. According to the police, the accused then allegedly attacked Shabaz with a sharp object and stabbed him seven times.

When Abdul, Shahbaz’s father, heard that his son was attacked, he rushed to the spot. The accused also allegedly stabbed Abdul several times with the sharp object, the police said. When Shadab tried to intervene, the accused also allegedly stabbed him. Shabaz was declared dead on the spot while Abdul and Shadab were rushed to the nearest Fortis hospital. Abdul was declared dead on arrival by the hospital, while Shabad was declared dead later in the evening.

The Bhandup police have registered an offence of murder and are investigating further. Police are searching for the accused. Lakhmi Gautam, Additional Commissioner of Police, (East Region), said, “We have registered a case and we are investigating it.”

