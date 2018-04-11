Father, son arrested for shooting at Chembur man

A FATHER-SON duo has been arrested for allegedly shooting at a 37-year-old man from Chembur outside the HPCL gate on Monday. Sukhdev Randheve (52) and his son Santosh (30) — residents of Mahol Gaav in Chembur — were arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch. The two allegedly fired on the thigh of Sahebareddy Ramoshi (37), as they suspected that he was having an affair with Sukhdev’s girlfriend.

The incident took place at around 11pm, when Ramoshi was returning home on his motorcycle. “The duo arrived on their motorcycle. After firing two rounds of bullets on him, they fled. The victim was rushed to a nearby private hospital, from where he was shifted to Sion hospital,” said a police officer.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Ramoshi, a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons with furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and Arms Act was registered at the RCF police station. “Sukhdev was in a relationship with a woman for the last 10 years. He suspected that the victim was getting close to his girlfriend…. he decided to fire at him,” said a police officer. The father and son were arrested by the Crime Branch when they arrived in Mhada colony at Chembur after the incident. They were later handed over to RCF police station. The weapon used in the crime has been recovered, said police.

