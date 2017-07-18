Father of deceased opposes bail plea of juvenile accused

(Representational image) (Representational image)

The father of Sapna Shukla (24), who died after allegedly being pushed in front of an oncoming train by a juvenile attempting to steal her chain, has opposed the bail application filed by the accused. The incident had occurred on December 6, 2016, when Shukla was waiting at the Kurla station for a train. The juvenile allegedly tried to steal her chain and when confronted by her pushed her onto the tracks where a train ran her over.

The case was transferred by the Juvenile Justice Board to the children’s court in Mumbai sessions court. The juvenile, in his bail plea, has claimed that he had run away from his home and reached Mumbai without any knowledge of the city. He had also claimed innocence.

“The grant of bail to the CCL (Child in Conflict with Law) would go against Section 437 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, which says that bail shall not be given if reasonable proof exists that the Accused committed the offence,” said Abha Singh, representing Shukla’s father. The children’s court is likely to pass its order on the bail plea on Tuesday.

