Father held for ‘inappropriately touching’ girl in Mumbai

Santacruz police arrested a 54-year-old man on Monday for allegedly touching his 11-year-old daughter inappropriately. The police said the accused allegedly showed the child pornographic videos.

Police officers said the incident has been taking place for the past three years and a case was registered on Saturday after the girl spoke to her mother about the ordeal. Senior Police Inspector, Santacruz police station, Santanu Pawar, said: “We registered the case after the mother and the daughter approached the police station….”

