Father arrested for ‘raping’ teenaged daughter over one year

A tailor from Andheri West was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping his teenaged daughter for over the past one year. The case came to light earlier this month after the girl approached one of her schoolteachers for help.

The 14-year-old girl, who is a class VII student, stays with her parents and four younger siblings in Andheri West.

According to police, her 38-year-old father first raped her in January last year and has sexually assaulted her many times since then. He allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she complained. “Recently, the girl told her mother about the sexual assault. When the mother confronted her husband, he threatened her as well,” said Dhanaji Nalawade, senior inspector, D N Nagar police station.

He added that on March 4, the girl approached a teacher in her school and told her about the abuse. The teacher took the girl to an NGO which contacted the Maharashtra Child Welfare Committee. The CWC directed the police to file an FIR.

Nalawade said the school teacher refused to record a statement and become a complainant in the case. “Since no one else came forward, a woman police officer who counselled the girl recorded a statement and we have lodged an FIR against the father,” he said.

The man has been booked for rape and molestation and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was produced in court on Friday and remanded in police custody till March 23.

