Fatal accident on Sion-Panvel Highway: Bombay HC sets aside FIR against staff of road maintenance firm

The Bombay High Court recently set aside an FIR against four senior employees of a firm that maintains the Sion-Panvel Highway, who had been accused of culpable homicide not amounting to murder for failing to repair and properly maintain the highway, leading to an accident that killed one person and injured several others.

“The only role attributed to the petitioners is that they failed to take proper care of the said road. They did not repair it, though the fact that the road had become slippery was brought to their notice. It is nowhere alleged in the entire FIR that the petitioners, who are part of the management of the Sion Panvel Tollways Pvt. Ltd, did any act with the intention or knowledge that the act is likely to cause the death of any person or such bodily injuries as are likely to cause the death. In such a situation, even if the allegations made in the FIR are taken in their entirety as true, they cannot attract the charge under Section 304 (II) of IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder),” said a Bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Dr Shalini Phansalkar-Joshi.

On July 4, one person was killed and several others were injured in a pile-up of vehicles near the Uran Phata bridge after a truck hit an auto carrier that in turn hit two other vehicles. Nerul police were informed that the accident took place owing to speeding and rash driving by a truck driver.

During the inquiry, it had come to notice that coal tar was laid on the bridge last summer and had made the bridge slippery. Therefore, these vehicles, even when going at a slow speed, spun out of control and collided with each other leading to the accident. This led to the police filing an FIR against the four petitioners.

A petition was filed in the Bombay HC challenging the FIR. The petitioners, the Vice President, the Assistant Vice President, the Senior Manager, the Project Head, and an officer of SPTL, sought quashing of the charges against them and setting aside the FIR.

“It is clear that commission of the offence of culpable homicide requires some positive act on the part of the accused as distinguished from silence, inaction or mere lapses. The allegations of not carrying out the repair of the road cannot, thus, make out a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder punishable under Section 304 (II) IPC. Such statements of positive act are conspicuously absent in the FIR filed in the present case. Conversely, the cause of the accident is clearly mentioned in the FIR itself as rash and negligent driving,” observed the court.

“In such a situation, in our considered opinion, as the FIR does not disclose commission of the offence under Section 304 (II) of the IPC against the petitioners, it needs to be quashed,” added the Bench.

