Farming Corporation: Bill allowing Maharashtra govt to withdraw land passed

A Bill allowing the state government to withdraw land granted to the Maharashtra State Farming Corporation Ltd was passed in the state legislature Thursday without any discussion.

The Maharashtra Agricultural Lands (Ceiling on Holdings) Act 1961 empowered the state government to grant surplus land taken over from industrial and other undertakings, and land which is being cultivated by one or more corporations to be controlled by the state on the condition of maintaining the integrity of the said surplus land. Accordingly, such surplus land taken over from various industrial undertakings were then granted to the Maharashtra State Farming Corporation Ltd for cultivation and management.

“Acquisition of land for projects of national and state importance and for rehabilitation of project-affected people often faces opposition from various quarters. Due to this, the projects not only get delayed but their cost gets escalated too,” said Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil.

The Maharashtra State Farming Corporation currently has 62,826 acres of land, of which 42,316 acres are surplus. The Bill would now enable the state government dispose of such surplus land from the corporation for the rehabilitation of people affected by various projects.

