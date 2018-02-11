  • Associate Sponsor
  • Farmers in Maharashtra told to take precautions against hailstorm likely between Feb 10 and 13

| Mumbai | Updated: February 11, 2018 4:32 am
The farm produce should be parked within enclosures or provided full covers to avoid damage, the advisory read. Express Archive)
The state government has  issued an advisory for farmers, asking them to take adequate precautions as there was a possibility of unseasonal hailstorms in parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted showers and hailstorm between February 10 and 13 in the regions. The weather department has urged farmers to relocate their produce to safer places to avoid damage. It also urged the farmers to ensure that the produce is submitted to the Agriculture Produce Market Committee, and not left in open spaces.

The farm produce should be parked within enclosures or provided full covers to avoid damage, the advisory read. The districts where precautionary measures are necessary include Gadchiroli, Gondia, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Latur, Amravati and Yavatmal.

