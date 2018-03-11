Farmers’ march in Mumbai: Traffic restrictions in place

Traffic restriction is expected to be carried out on Monday. (Tashi Tobgyal/Files) Traffic restriction is expected to be carried out on Monday. (Tashi Tobgyal/Files)

Traffic restrictions are likely to be put in place between Sion and Mulund Sunday with thousands of farmers marching towards Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha expected to enter the city. The march will be proceeding from Sion to South Mumbai on Monday, after taking a night-halt at Somaiyya Ground in Sion. Traffic restriction is expected to be carried out on Monday. However, police officials will try to negotiate on their route as the march, led by All India Kisan Sabha, wants to hold a protest outside Vidhan Sabha. A senior official, requesting anonymity, said, “We haven’t yet decided whether the march will be stopped near Azad Maidan or allowed to carry on till Vidhan Sabha on Monday. Let them reach Sion first then we will have a clear picture.”

READ | Maharashtra: Shiv Sena, MNS, AAP extend support to farmers’ march

To avoid traffic congestion, Mumbai Traffic Police, in their circular, has advised residents to use LBS Road, Sion-Panvel Road, Thane-Belapur route, while entry for heavy vehicles will be restricted on the Eastern Express Highway. “Eastern Express Highway, south-bound, from Anand Nagar Toll Plaza, Mulund, up to Somaiya Ground, Sion, will remain closed on Sunday from 9 am to 10 pm for all types of heavy vehicles and goods carrying vehicles. While a lane on the south-bound carriageway will be kept reserved for light vehicles with a speed restriction to 20km/hr,” said a traffic police official. The heavy vehicles heading towards Thane will be diverted via Sion- Panvel highway, Vashi Creek, Airoli and Vitava.

The farmers reached Mulund late on Saturday evening and will spend the night here. Nagoji Khanrao Bhoyr, a farmer, said, “We just need a small portion of the land, from which we could feed ourselves and our children. I have come from Nashik and have been walking for the last six days, so that I could just get a small piece of land…”

A senior citizen, Heerabai Bagul, said, “We will fight till the last drop of our blood. If the government fails to agree to our demands, will take this march to the logical end.” “We just grow vegetables. We don’t want farm loan waivers. Just a small portion of land is enough for us.” One their leaders, Sunil Malusare, said, “We have come in large numbers and lakhs would join us tomorrow. We want justice and the government should not take us for a ride. We want complete loan waiver.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App