Farmers dump tomatoes as prices slide

AS tomato prices dropped to Rs 400 a quintal towards the end of March, Sanjay Bochate, 37, a farmer with a tiny land-holding of an acre, hacked down his tomato vines and brinjal plants in Bori village of Mehkar taluka, Buldhana. Whatever could be salvaged after his emotional outburst, he placed in a heap and put up a sign: “Take farm produce for free.”

That was barely a week after another farmer in Jalna, Premising Chavan, was videographed taking a hoe to a healthy cauliflower field. Days after the video of the apoplectic Chavan destroying his crop was shared widely on WhatsApp, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray met him in Mumbai and handed over aid offered by a private organisation. Cauliflower prices were hovering around Rs 500 a quintal. “It’s not possible to even cover cost of cultivation and harvest and transport at such prices,” Bochate told The Indian Express over the phone. “Being able to afford my two boys’ school fees is increasingly difficult.”

Instances of farmers dumping their produce on roadsides, witnessed across the country in the aftermath of demonetisation, appear to have returned to Maharashtra’s countryside as vegetable prices plummet. Days after nearly 40,000 tribals, other farmers and farm labourers marched from Nashik to Mumbai last month, some farmers in northern Nashik dumped tomatoes on the roadside. Prices that week dipped to Rs 200 a quintal in Nashik.

Shriram Gadhave, president of the Narayangaon-based Vegetable Growers Association of India, said vegetable prices will remain depressed through the coming summer owing to increased farm area under vegetables. “The rains were good, and the water table has improved, so many farmers go in for vegetables expecting good prices in the summer season,” he said.

Until four or five years back, the pockets around Narayangaon and Nashik used to supply a large percentage of the state’s tomatoes, he said. “But now production is coming in from all corners of the state. Whether it’s Aurangabad or Beed or elsewhere, local tomatoes are now available in plenty.”

The promise of better access to processing industries has not borne fruit for vegetable farmers — the capacity of processing industries is barely 2 to 3 per cent of the crop, according to Gadhave. Bochate, who used to drive a Bolero that he purchased with a loan, sold the vehicle two years back to focus on farming.

“I used to grow soybean before. After I sold the Bolero I repaid the loan and dug a borewell on my land. There was plenty of water, so I was expecting Rs 3 lakh from my tomatoes and brinjal this season,” he said. Instead, he was offered Rs 25 per 20-kg crate — that wouldn’t cover even the auto ride to the market and the cost of cultivation and harvest.

