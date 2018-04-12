Farmer’s agitation: Maharashtra stares at second strike as over 20 organisations threaten to join protest

Following the example of Puntamba village in Ahmednagar’s Rahata taluka, farmers across Maharashtra had gone on a strike from June 1 last year. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) Following the example of Puntamba village in Ahmednagar’s Rahata taluka, farmers across Maharashtra had gone on a strike from June 1 last year. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

Close on the heels of the anniversary of the 2017 farmers’ strike, the state seems to be heading towards another agitation as over 20 farmers’ organisations announced on Wednesday that they intend to join the June 1 protest. The development comes a day after the All India Kisan Sabha announced its decision to go on day-long strike on June 1 demanding complete loan waiver and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations. Now, 24 other organisations have decided to in.

Following the example of Puntamba village in Ahmednagar’s Rahata taluka, farmers across Maharashtra had gone on a strike from June 1 last year. The strike led to halt in supplies to the metros. Internal politics and allegations of sabotage had marked the agitation, which although was called off on the second day by some of the organisers, continued for the week.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was forced to announce a loan waiver of around Rs 34,000 crore, although it is yet to be implemented completely. On Tuesday, the All India Kisan Sabha announced a day-long agitation on June 1 to protest against the failure of the government to address the main demands of the protesters who took part last year’s strike. On Wednesday, the All India Kisan Mahasangh announced its decision to start a procurement strike from June 1 to June 10.

Shivkumar Sharma, the convener of the organisation, said instead of pouring milk and vegetables on roads, the farmers will ensure that supplies to 40 major cities in the country is completely stopped. Supplies to cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, the organisers said, would be stopped.

Agro entrepreneur Sandeep Gidde, who will coordinate the agitation in Maharashtra, said unlike last year, only the national-level committee would have the power to withdraw the strike.

Gidde’s role had been criticised as he was supposed to be one of the players who had allegedly tried to sabotage last year’s strike. He, however, had denied the charges. The two main demands of the striking farmers, he said are complete loan waiver and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendation of 1.5 times the production cost as returns.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App