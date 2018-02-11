Farmer killed, crops damaged in unseasonal hailstorm in Maharashtra

Crops like wheat, orange and grapes were severely damaged in some areas, an official in the agriculture department said (Representational/ File) Crops like wheat, orange and grapes were severely damaged in some areas, an official in the agriculture department said (Representational/ File)

Unseasonal hailstorm and heavy showers in parts of Maharashtra Sunday claimed a life and damaged various crops, state government officials said. Two women were also injured in rain-related incidents, they said. Dhule, Nandurbar, Beed and Jalna districts witnessed the untimely spell of rain and hailstorm.

“The hailstorm started around 7.30 am across this widespread region and continued for the next half-an-hour,” a senior state revenue department official said. “The disaster management department of the districts will soon conduct an assessment of the damage caused by the hailstorm,” he said. A 70-year-old farmer died in Jalna district after he was injured in the hailstorm.

“The farmer was going to his farm early this morning when he was caught in the heavy spell of hailstorm. He sustained severe injuries and died,” Jalna district collector Shivajirao Jondhale said. Besides, two women were injured in the hailstorm in Washim and Aurangabad districts, the official said.

Crops like wheat, orange and grapes were severely damaged in some areas, an official in the agriculture department said. The India Meteorological Department had issued an advisory that hailstorm-like situation may develop over parts of Maharashtra. Following the IMD’s advisory, the Maharashtra government had urged farmers to prepare for untimely rains and hailstorm.

