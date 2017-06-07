Modalities being worked out, will speak only to true farmers, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Source: PTI/File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Source: PTI/File)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the loan waiver promised by the state government was the “biggest ever”, even as the farmers’ agitation in the state continued for the sixth day. He said that they will implement the waiver before October 31 and that modalities for it were being worked out. “I can say with conviction that this will be the biggest loan waiver in Maharashtra’s history,” Fadnavis told reporters. He blamed political activists “hiding behind farmers” for road blockades as part of the agitation and said that he would not consult “those seeking to make political gains”.

Fadnavis added that he would talk only to “true” farmer leaders. He vowed to “deal firmly” with those “using farmers for their vested interests” while warning political parties. “It is evident that a section of political parties are interested in the strike to bake their own bread at the cost of poor farmers.” He asked where was the strike and where were the farmers. “These political parties are resting their guns on farmers shoulders to fire. They are interested in violence to unleash unrest in state.”

Fadnavis said that 300 Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC) out of the state’s 307 were operational on Monday. He added that four of them had their weekly day off while three were shut because of the agitation.

Maharashtra finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said that their government was looking to cover the burden with the help of an additional Rs 10,000 crore mobilisation through non-tax revenues, 14 per cent growth in GSDP expected during the fiscal and also savings on expenses. Around 1.07 crore farmers, with less than five acres of land, would be eligible for the waiver.

But farmers, who have been agitating since June 1 for loan waivers, higher minimum support prices, continued with their agitation as prices shot up as a result of short supply of vegetables and fruits. Officials said that the supply was half at Pune’s APMC, which pushed the prices up three to five times. The supply of vegetables was one per cent of the usual supply while there was no milk collection in Ahmednagar district.

Farmers locked offices of revenue officers in Kolhapur, Nashik districts and dumped vegetables outside offices of top officials in Ahmednagar and Amravati. Around two dozen Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna (SSS) members were held as they were protesting outside the collector’s office in Sangli and in Amaravati.

BJP-led Maharashtra government’s ally, Shiv Sena, which is supporting the agitation along with SSS, warned the BJP that the “lava of farmers’ pain” would create havoc if it did not give into their demands.

