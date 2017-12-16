Farm Loan Waiver: Maharashtra to make public list of 69 lakh beneficiaries

Highly placed sources in the government told The Indian Express the process of completing the loan waiver exercise would not take more than another month (File) Highly placed sources in the government told The Indian Express the process of completing the loan waiver exercise would not take more than another month (File)

THE Maharashtra government has decided to put in public domain the entire list of 69 lakh loan waiver beneficiaries, along with the amount credited to their individual bank accounts, once the process is completed. Highly placed sources in the government told The Indian Express the process of completing the loan waiver exercise would not take more than another month. “We have shortlisted 69 loan waiver beneficiaries. Almost 43 lakh farmers’ names have been cleared. For the remaining 26 lakh, the process is under way,” said a senior officer who did not wish to be named.

The officer added: “Once the loan waiver amounts are credited in the accounts of the individual, a coordination committee comprising representatives from the ministries of cooperation and marketing, information and technology and the State Level Bankers Committee will review the process. The final list, along with funds credited to their accounts, would be made public.” The government will furnish all details of the loan waiver exercise, highlighting the numbers of debt-ridden farmers, incentive schemes and one-time settlement schemes.

The sources said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had categorically directed officials of the ministries concerned and the State Level Bankers Committee to ensure “there is nothing secret about the loan waiver”, and hence the names of each and every farmer who availed the benefits would be recorded in public domain. Officials in the Ministry of Cooperation and Marketing claimed that this was the first loan waiver exercise that would document each and every beneficiary. “We have no records of the 2008-09 loan waiver beneficiaries,” said an official.

The government’s decision also aims to silence the Opposition, which has accused it of keeping the exercise a secret. Leader of the Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said, “The government should have announced the Rs 1.5 lakh loan waiver to all farmers instead of having different categories. Also, it should make all the decisions related to loan waiver public.” Even the farmers offered an incentive of Rs 25,000 for being non-defaulters should get the waiver of Rs 1.5 lakh, he added. BJP members have countered the attack by Congress and NCP leaders, arguing that they had “turned a blind eye to higher capital investments of Rs 76,000 crore made in the agriculture sector by the government”. “Unfortunately, Congress and NCP leaders’ priorities are more for the sugarcane and dairy sectors. They are raising these issues repeatedly even during the Winter Session being held in Vidarbha,” said a senior Vidarbha MLA.

