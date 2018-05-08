Farm along tracks: unfertile land, low produce

A farmer near GTB Nagar station. (Express photo by Karma Sonam Bhutia) A farmer near GTB Nagar station. (Express photo by Karma Sonam Bhutia)

By Anushka Jain and Neha Kulkarni

FOR ALGURAM Kevat, farming alongside railways tracks near Guru Tegh Bahadur railway station on the Central Railway’s (CR) Harbour line has been a roller coaster ride. Those cultivating the land say the farm produce is meagre, the land is not fertile and they have to deal with water shortage during summers.

“We do not have enough funds to buy fertilisers. The railways leased out the land to us in 2002. Since then, I have been cultivating crops, including radish or ladies finger, on the fields. Moving out would be dearer for me. Thus I prefer to stay here with my family,” says Kevat, who has been cultivating the land for past eight years.

To protect its land from encroachment by slums and to put to use the vacant land, the railways started a scheme called Grow More Food in 1975.

Officials said lower-ranking railway employees, generally use these lands for cultivation as an additional source of income.

While the CR leased 733.83 acres for farming, the Western Railway gave 108.45 acres.

“Under this scheme, 238 Class III and Class IV railway employees were allotted land on lease to grow crops. This was aimed at enabling them to create additional income and for the railways to generate revenue out of the unused land,” a senior railway official said.

Farmers usually cultivate vegetables including fenugreek, mustard seeds, radish on the land.

“I manage to sell maximum of my farm produce to the vendors. However, as we cultivate near the tracks, getting heavy machines or equipment to aid in farming becomes difficult. We also face water issues with me and my son requiring to cycle four kilometres every day to get water,” said Kevat.

Adhyaprasad Chauhan, who farms between the Elphinstone Road and Parel stations agrees. He claims that living conditions are tough. “At night, it is difficult to stay here. We don’t have proper electric supply,” Chauhan added.

His family has been cultivating crops on the land since 30 years.

“Nuisance makers trespass into our lands at night. They tend to damage our crops or turn violent hurting me or my family. In one of such brawls, my son suffered injuries to his head. I am now familiar with their faces and can fend them off better,” Chauhan added.

Others claim they plan to move out if the situation remains the same. “I plan to move back to my village in Faizabad if I am unable to make more returns,” he added.

A senior CR official said, “The scheme encourage optimum use of the railway land. We have assisted farmers with their requirements and we will continue to look into their needs.”

Farming along side railway tracks has been carried out between Kurla and Vidyavihar railway stations, near Shahad and Ambivali railway stations, near Guru Tegh Bahadur nagar station on the CR and beyond Bandra station (West) on the WR.

