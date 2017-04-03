Family of 18-year-old victim gets Rs 5.9 lakh as compensation

IN A recent order passed by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Thane, parents of an 18-year old who lost his life over six years ago in an accident were awarded compensation of Rs 5.9 lakh. The incident occurred on April 20, 2011, when the boy, Rohit, was travelling with his friends in a car. The driver, who was allegedly driving at high speed, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a milestone and a tree near a village on the Bengaluru-Pune highway. Rohit sustained multiple injuries and later succumbed to them.

While the tribunal issued notice to the driver, the decision against him was taken ex parte in the case as he remained absent. The insurance company, however, had contested the victim’s age as claimed by his parents.

The boy’s parents, Pravin and Meeta Mehta, had submitted that he was a “brilliant student having good future prospects”. Rohit, who was at that time a non-earning member of his family, had completed his HSC. The counsel for his parents submitted that therefore, his future prospective income may also be taken into consideration while granting compensation.

The tribunal, however, dismissed the contention based on an apex court order and calculated the yearly loss of dependency to Rs 30,000, granting the family Rs 5,40,000 as future loss. The tribunal also ruled that the parents were entitled to a compensation of Rs 25,000 for loss of love, affection and estate, and another Rs 25,000 for amount incurred for funeral and last rites.

The tribunal also ruled that the boy’s father had remained “unshattered” during his cross-examination by the insurance company even though he was not an eyewitness to the accident. The tribunal relied on the FIR and investigation papers of the police observing that they were “trustworthy” in the absence of an eyewitness brought for deposition by either party. The tribunal directed both the driver and the insurance company to pay the compensation.

