Family alleges GRP not probing assault on 19-yr-old as assailants are policemen

The family of a 19-year-old student of a Navi Mumbai college who was allegedly assaulted by two men claiming to be policemen have accused the Government Railway Police (GRP) of not investigating the case.

Ayub Khan a, a student of engineering at the Alaska College in New Panvel, was on Saturday re-admitted to Sion Hospital for treatment. He had been allegedly beaten up on Wednesday by two men who told him they were police officers from the Khandeshwar police station. While Khan got himself discharged from the hospital on Friday, reportedly fearing that his assailants may visit the hospital, he was re-admitted due to multiple injuries.

The victim’s elder sister Shabana said, “Ayub left home for college and was boarded a train from Kurla to Panvel, around 8.33 am. He unknowingly pushed one of the assailants while boarding. Later, they had a heated argument after which my brother got a seat and was reading. At Khandeshwar station, the two men stopped my brother Ayub and his friend Jitendra Sahani and took them out of the train.” Shabana said the men had identity cards showing them to be policemen.

Khan was thrashed at the Khandeshwar railway station. A non-cognisable offence was registered that day, followed by a First Information Report on Friday.

“The GRP officials are not taking interest in the investigation as the two men are believed to be police officers,” alleged Shabana. She said even the FIR was registered after repeated requests, but neither Khan nor his friend’s statement has been recorded.

A GRP official at Panvel said, “We registered the FIR under sections 325 , 504 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The victim was taken by his friend to MGM Hospital in Kamothe and went to his home but returned later with his father. We have asked for CCTV footages from Kurla station and our investigation is on.”

