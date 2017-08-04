Families evacuated after cracks in Byculla building

Around four families living in a ground plus two storey building in Byculla were evacuated on Thursday after the structure’s load bearing beam developed cracks. Fearing a mishap, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell got the building, Habib Mansion, vacated.

According civic officials, the ground floor of the building is a hotel and flats on two other floors were occupied by tenants. There are two families on the first floor and two on second floor. “We got a call at 8.24 am. Though the building belongs to the MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority), we carried out the evacuation being the local civic authority. The evacuation was conducted in the presence of fire brigade personnel. However, the responsibility of providing temporary accommodation to the tenants will be with the MHADA.” said Kishor Desai, the assistant commissioner of E Ward.

The tenants would be shifted to transit camps nearby as a temporary measure.

