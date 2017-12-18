Families affected by Metro projects will be shifted this week: MMRC

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) will hand over keys of alternative accommodation to the families in the coming week.(Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) will hand over keys of alternative accommodation to the families in the coming week.(Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

AFTER MONTHS of wait, families being displaced by Mumbai Metro projects — or Project Affected Families (PAFs) — from Girgaum and Kalbadevi will be shifted out of their homes this week. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) will hand over keys of alternative accommodation to the families in the coming week. “We will begin the shifting process in the coming week. The first key for their transit accommodation in Pimpalwadi tenements will be handed out. The actual process was initiated in November by giving them the agreements,” said Maya Patole, chief (Land and R&R), MMRC.

The process of shifting will begin with the Vitthaldas building in Girgaum, Alim Bhavan and Flower Mansion in Kalbadevi. The residents will receive their cheques soon, and will have to vacate the homes one month from the day of receipt of the cheque, officials said. The cheque includes the amount for 11 months’ rent, shifting charges and an additional one month’s rent as agency charges or brokerage.

Of the 634 families that have to shift out of their homes in Girgaum and Kalbadevi, for the construction of the underground Metro 3 corridor connecting Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ, only 19 PAFs have signed the agreement so far. However, the MMRC proposes to complete the documentation process for all the families by the end of December and vacate all the 19 buildings by the end of February.

Of these families, only 72 have opted to shift into the nearby Pimpalwadi tenements offered by the MMRC. “The remaining 562 families will find suitable accommodation for themselves and we will pay their rent during the time of transit,” added Patole.

According to the MMRC’s proposal to the PAFs, Rs 20,000 will be offered as rent for existing carpet area of upto 200 square feet. The rent increases proportionally, with up to Rs 80,000 being offered for carpet area of 900 to 1,000 square feet. Similarly, for commercial spaces, the proposed rent is between Rs 20,000 to Rs 75,000, and for shops between Rs 25,000 to Rs 91,000.

After several rounds of discussions and negotiations between the PAFs and the MMRC, residents asked to move in April 2017. However, as 15 of the 19 buildings are ‘cess buildings’, the occupants had to first be certified by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) to ascertain their claims. “The process of MHADA certification has been going on for the last three months now. The survey is complete and now the certification is also almost complete,” Patole added.

For the residents, the move has brought an end to a period of uncertainty and waiting. “We are glad that finally some action is happening. We were told back in April to start finding alternative accommodation, but after we zeroed-in on a house, we did not get the agreement and we had to let it go. Since then, there has been a sense of anxiety as we do not know when we will have to move,” said a resident of Vitthaldas building.

The residents had earlier written a letter to the MMRC seeking a 10 per cent hike in the rent on account of an increase in rental rates in the area. “You are requested to increase the same by 10 per cent as the rent in the Girgaum area has increased enormously and it is very difficult to get the same in the said amount of compensation. It is anticipated that it will still take some time to vacate the current accommodation in possession of the PAPs which will further increase the amount of rent in the area,” read the letter, written on October 25.

“There are very few vacant homes in this area as it is already saturated. The few homes that are available have now increased their rent as the MMRC’s proposal has suddenly increased the demand here,” a resident said. However, as per their earlier agreement, the rent will be increased by 10 per cent in the coming April. “There was some misunderstanding among the residents and we have cleared it now. They are eligible to a 10 per cent increase in April and they will receive it,” clarified Patole. While residents of Vitthaldas building have received their agreement, they have written to the MMRC seeking some changes in the document. In a letter dated December 14, they have asked for a “copy of NOC or consent letter from owners (landlords) to be kindly attached with the agreement”.

They have also asked for an “indemnity bond indemnifying against any future legal action by property owners or any other entity”. Among other changes, they have also sought an increase in yearly rent increment to 25 per cent if the construction of the permanent alternate accommodation goes beyond the said 46 months. According to the MMRC, none of the affected families sought an alternate commercial space. However, they will be providing temporary space to the fish market in Cheera Bazaar in a municipal school called Bangla Shala in Girgaum.

“Since it is an important amenity in the area, and they will not be able to find a space on their own, we are providing them this space. We are making certain alterations in the vacant school building to make it fit for the fish market. It should be complete by mid January,” Patole added.

