Fall from 23rd floor kills woman, suicide suspected

The 28-year-old daughter of a Chartered Accountant allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 23rd floor of the Twin Tower in Prabhadevi on Monday afternoon. Police said Ketaki Gawande, who had a Master of Arts degree, had been depressed for the past six years and undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the incident took place around 1.20 pm. Ketaki opened the sliding window of her bedroom and allegedly jumped from there. “At the time of the incident, her mother and a domestic help were in the house. She apparently said something and jumped and because of that, both were alerted. Ketaki’s mother and the help rushed downstairs. Her father Vinayak, who runs a CA firm, had just left for work. He was called back. She (Ketaki) was taken to the hospital and her husband was also informed,” said an officer from Dadar police station

Ketaki was taken to Sion hospital where she was declared dead before admission. The main police control room was informed and Dadar police were intimated. Ketaki got married two months ago and had been living with her husband in Tardeo since then.

“Her husband, who works with an advertising firm, would drop her at her parents’ house while going to work. He would pick her up on his way home,” an officer said. On Monday also, her husband had dropped her off and left for work. Dadar police have registered an accidental death case and are investigating the incident.

Senior Police Inspector Diwakar Shelke from Dadar police station said: “We are investigating the case thoroughly. During our initial probe, the family members said they have no complaints against anyone. They are aware that she had been suffering from depression for which she was provided with medication.”

