Fake passports: British nationals say agents duped them

The British nationals held earlier this week for allegedly helping four Sri Lankans to illegally enter the UK have claimed to the police that they were duped by travel agents who lured them with a free trip to India. The British nationals were held at immigration at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport last week after their names were found to have been used in forged Indian passports for a group of Sri Lankans to use to enter UK.

However, the police said the British nationals now claim that they were tricked by the agents – an Indian named Rajan and a Sri Lankan named Mahamuni Logorajan, who are both wanted.

“The British nationals claim that the agents offered them a free trip to India and took all their personal information for booking tickets. They claim that the data was misused to create forged Indian passports,” said a senior police official.

With the British nationals allegedly unwilling to co-operate with the investigation, the police are awaiting a response from the British High Commission, which has been communicated about the arrests.

“The accused are not responding to questions. We only know that two of them, Fivehats Captain and Dominic Oliver Bower ,are former military personnel,” the officer said.

Immigration officials caught the Sri Lankans on March 11 as they were preparing to board a British Airways flight to London using forged Indian passports and boarding passes that had allegedly been given to them by the British nationals.

The police said the British nationals have denied passing on the boarding passes to the Sri Lankans.

