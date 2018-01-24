Fake passport racket in Nagpur: 5 held

The Nagpur police have arrested five persons in connection with a fake passport-visa racket exposed during an investigation by United Kingdom authorities. The UK High Commission had informed the police in September last year about ten couples involved in trafficking of about 60 youths to UK from 2007 to 2015 posing as their parents. The police registered offences against the couples on Monday.

“We arrested four men from four families. We haven’t arrested three wives since they were not complicit in preparing fake documents and planning of the whole trafficking racket. They had merely accompanied their husbands on trips to UK,” said Joint Commissioner of Police Shivaji Bodkhe. The fifth person arrested is believed to have made forged certificates for running the racket.

The arrested five are Balvirsingh Balvantsingh Multani, Ajitsingh Mealasingh Multani, Ruldasingh Khushalsingh Gujjar, and Manjitsingh Pritamsingh Gothra. The fifth accused, Shivrajsingh Rathod, had helped them by preparing forged school leaving certificates, the police said. The five have been remanded in 10 days’ police custody.

