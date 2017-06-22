Failure to construct toilets under Swachh Bharat: Bhiwandi civic body initiates criminal action against 200

The action of filing criminal cases comes after it was found that 1,816 people have not constructed toilets despite receiving funds from the civic body. (Representational image) The action of filing criminal cases comes after it was found that 1,816 people have not constructed toilets despite receiving funds from the civic body. (Representational image)

The Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation has initiated the process of registering criminal complaints against 200 people for failing to construct toilets despite receiving funds for it under the central government’s Swachh Bharat programme. Officials from the civic body said the action of filing criminal cases, which was started from Tuesday, comes after it was found that 1,816 people have not constructed toilets despite receiving funds from the civic body.

“Under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, an individual can be given Rs 17,000 for construction of toilet. As a part of it, the civic body disbursed the first installment of Rs 6,000 to 1,816 people but they have failed in commencing the construction of the toilets in past one and half year,” a senior civic official said, adding exact number of registered criminal cases could not be provided as the action was being carried out at various police stations.

The official further explained that after it found about non-construction of toilets, the civic body issued notices to these people asking to start the constructions immediately.

“We gave them sufficient time for it. Some of them have returned the money stating their inability in constructing toilets. Then, we initiated action against those who did not start the work. In the first phase, the criminal cases will be registered against 200 people,” explained the official.

Another official added the ward offices have been asked to file criminal cases with the police authorities. “… After learning of the criminal cases, we hope people will start constructing toilets,” said the official.

