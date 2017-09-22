Fadnavis transfers six bureaucrats in reshuffle

Maharsahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File) Maharsahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File)

In a reshuffle of the state bureaucracy, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday transferred six senior and middle-level bureaucrats. Debashish Chakraborty, a 1986-batch IAS officer, has been appointed to the vacant post of Principal Secretary and Development Commissioner, Planning.

Atul Patne, 1999-batch, who was previously posted as the CEO of the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), will succeed Chakraborty as the Managing Director of the Shivshahi Punarvasan Prakalp, while Vikram Kumar (2004-batch) will newly take over as the MMB CEO.

The chief minister also posted Abhay Yawalkar (2007) as the CEO, Raigad Zilla Parishad, AE Rayate(2007) as Commissioner, State Common Entrance Exam Cell, and AA Gulhane as the CEO of the Osmanabad ZP.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App