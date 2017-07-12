Fadnavis promises Mira-Bhayandar residents better transport facilities

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis(File Photo) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis(File Photo)

Ahead of the Mira-Bhayandar civic polls next month, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promised residents better transport facilities in the satellite town. Referring to it as a Ro-Ro service, he said it would ferry passengers and vehicles around areas such as Gorai, Borivali, Bhayandar and Vasai.

Speaking at the ‘bhoomipujan’ ceremony for the 403-MLD Surya Regional Water Supply Scheme on Monday, the chief minister said this would mean the Mira-Bhayandar area will get connectivity through railway, Metro, road and water.

He also promised that Metro connectivity will be extended up to Gaimukh, between Vasai and Thane, and said the feasibility study will be done immediately. “MMRDA is meant to develop the metropolitan region and we are committed to fulfill your requirements. I promise you an integrated transport system and a stadium at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Maidan on Mira Road,” he said.

In all, 20-lakh residents in the region are likely to benefit from the water supply scheme that will supply 218 MLD to Mira-Bhayandar and 185 MLD to Vasai-Virar daily. The Rs 1,329-crore project is expected to be completed within 34 months.

Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan urged people to use water judiciously and that water treatment plants are well-maintained.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App