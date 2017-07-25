Fadnavis launches online loan waiver forms on Aaaple Sarkar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Source: PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Source: PTI)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Monday launched an online form on the Aaple Sarkar Portal for farmers seeking a loan waiver. Fadnavis launched the online form submission facility at Vidhan Bhavan and also held a video-conference with a group of farmers in Gategaon village, Latur district.

“My governnment wants the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana to reach the poor, small and marginal and eligible farmers,” Fadnavis told the farmers. “Therefore, we have adopted technology that would weed out non-eligible candidates.”

In less than 24 hours after announcing the opening of 25,000 centres for farmers loan waiver, the chief minister activated the online process, which would operate across state in full swing to ensure the process of loan waiver applications and its verfication and allocation of funds to farmers is expedited and completed in a month.

