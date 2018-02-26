Devendra Fadnavis offers condolences to Sridevi’s family

He said her acting left an impression on people across sections. He said her acting left an impression on people across sections.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday offered condolences after the demise of actor Sridevi. In a statement issued by the CMO, he said, “It came as a shock to hear about the sudden demise of the legendary and veteran actress Sridevi. We lost a brilliant actress who ruled Indian cinema for decades with her exemplary acting skills.”

He said her acting left an impression on people across sections. “With her demise, the Indian Cinema has lost a good actress… I express my deepest condolences to the family and her followers and friends,” he added.

