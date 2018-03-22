‘Extremely dilapidated’ buildings: BMC plan tough steps to evict residents

According to the department, there are 104 buildings across the city that are in an extremely dangerous condition. (Representational Image) According to the department, there are 104 buildings across the city that are in an extremely dangerous condition. (Representational Image)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans stringent measures to evict residents staying in buildings that are “extremely dilapidated”. Municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta on Wednesday directed officials of the removal of encroachments department to ensure that buildings in the C1 category (extremely dilapidated) are vacated before May, ahead of the monsoon.

According to the department, there are 104 buildings across the city that are in an extremely dangerous condition. The majority of these buildings, however, continue to be inhabited even after being served notices by the civic body. Mehta has now directed officials to initiate the process of vacating the buildings, create awareness and warn people of the dangers. “We have been directed to convince the residents and make them aware of the dangers by showing them documentaries and by putting up posters. Individual reports of measures taken in the case of each of these buildings is to be prepared,” said Nidhi Choudhary, Deputy Municipal Commissioner.

Choudhary added that in case residents continue to insist on living in such properties, the department may take steps including severing water and electricity connections. In November last year, in an effort to speed up and streamline the process of declaring buildings dilapidated and dangerous, the BMC framed a policy based on the guidelines of the Bombay High Court.

The new policy, officials said, would protect the rights of tenants as the owner would not be able to declare a building dilapidated only in order to undertake a redevelopment project. It also made it mandatory to display a copy of the structural audit report in the building premises.

The civic body has still failed to ensure that residents leave such buildings. BMC has asked its officials to ensure these buildings are vacated well in time this year.

