Extortion case registered against father of accused in Nashik arms haul case

THE MUMBAI Police Crime Branch Wednesday arrested the father of Badruzzaman Badshah alias Sukka — the main accused in the Nashik arms haul case — on charges of extortion. Akbar Badshah (48) has several cases registered against him in the past, including the one in 2012 where both he and his son were arrested by the Wadala TT police in possession of sophisticated firearms. Meanwhile, Badshah’s custody with Nashik police will end on Thursday and the Mumbai police are likely to seek his custody.

An officer from the crime branch said, “We have arrested Akbar Badshah on Wednesday and produced him before the court for custody. We arrested him based on a complaint registered by a person who said that soon after Badruzzaman’s arrest, his father and four other accused blamed him for giving a tip-off about Badruzzaman. They demanded Rs 5 lakh ‘if he wanted to be safe’. He then told the police about the demand, following which an FIR was registered at the RAK Marg police station and we arrested him.”

According to a source, the Nashik police were studying the case to see if the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) could be invoked against Badshah. “He does fall in the criterion wherein he runs a gang and makes pecuniary gains due to the gang activity. He also has two chargesheets filed against him in last 10 years. If the Nashik police invoke MCOCA, they will get his custody for another 15 days,” the source said. An officer from the Nashik police Crime Branch, which is investigating the case, said, “We are looking at the possibility. It will be too early to tell anything at this stage.”

An officer from Mumbai police said they will seek the custody of the accused if the Nashik police don’t invoke MCOCA. “We have three cases registered against Badshah, including the one where a four-wheeler was stolen from Amboli. The four-wheeler was later used to rob an arms exhibition in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from that, two other FIRs were registered at the RAK Marg police station. The first FIR relates to forgery after we found forged documents at Badshah’s residence. The second FIR is the latest one in which his father has been arrested on charges of extortion.”

