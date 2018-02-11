Express Masterclass: Parents get tips on dealing with adolescent children

Express Masterclass at Bombay International School, Gamdevi, Mumbai, on Saturday. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran) Express Masterclass at Bombay International School, Gamdevi, Mumbai, on Saturday. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

FROM how 15-year-olds may be weaned away from social media addiction to how teenagers can be disciplined without making them angry, curious parents had a range of queries at an Express Masterclass session on parenting on Saturday. During a three-hour Masterclass session at the Bombay International School in Gamdevi near Babulnath, psychiatrist Dr Pervin Dadachanji shared some secrets about how parents can get on the same page as their adolescent children.

The interactive session meant for parents of children aged between 11 and 17 years was based on adolescence and adolescent behaviour. Dadachanji helped parents understand the unique world of their teenagers kids. “The workshop was meant to help parents understand why their teenagers choose to behave in a certain manner, how and when to set rules and limits for them, how to deal with them if they disobey and break these rules, how to react to certain situations involving adolescents and how to connect with them,” said Dadachanji.

Dadachanji also asked parents to get into pairs and share views on various aspects of raising teens and how each deals with different situations.

Sheetal Vora, mother to a 17-year-old, said, “The session covered more or less every issue that we face on an everyday basis with our children. It actually showed us how to view things from a different perspective rather from the perspective of the adolescents.”

Some parents expressed fears that their children were gradually drifting away from family and growing closer to peer groups and friends, while others shared their methods on how they managed to stay close to their teenagers.

Another parent said, “The phase of adolescence is a very sensitive one and needs to be tackled with sensitivity. I found my son smoking cigarettes a few months ago. While we were talking to him and taking him for counselling sessions, I felt my son wasn’t himself any more. I wanted to understand what role can I play to help him. After participating in this session and listening to other parents and Dr Dadachanji, I feel hopeful. The presentation opened up a few ways I can adopt to help my case.”

Dadachanji told the participating parents to set rules for their teenage kids before making allowances for parties or smartphone use. “Rather than getting angry and penalising them after misuse, one needs to set rules and warnings before allowing them or giving them something. This will draw the line for them and perhaps prevent any misuse,” she said.

Dadachanji, an MD (psychiatry) who specialises in child and adolescent care, said every adolescent undergoes three development milestones: Sexuality, identity and autonomy. However, this particular phase of life seems to be the toughest to handle for every parent because suddenly parents start feeling powerless.

She said, “Parents feel powerless, they start getting the feeling that their kids rely on and trust their peers more. However, there is a way to connect to the children. The aim here is to make these parents of teenagers understand why they feel powerless, and how can they stop being angry parents and deal with the situation more tactfully.” She concluded by suggesting that parents could be good listeners and can use problem solving as a tool to grow closer to their teenagers children.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App