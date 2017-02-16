Explain steps taken to curb malnutrition deaths: Bombay HC

Prosperity was of no use if it does not take into consideration the human angle in a state where 18,000 children had died due to malnutrition in one year, the Bombay High Court said Wednesday. The court directed the state government to make presentations regarding the steps taken to curb such deaths in the state.

A division bench of Justice V M Kanade and Justice P R Bora was hearing a bunch of Public Interest Litigations highlighting the rising cases of malnutrition-related deaths and illnesses among those living in Melghat region of Vidarbha and other tribal areas in Maharashtra.

Secretaries of several departments, including the women and child welfare department and the tribal welfare department, were present for the hearing. Speaking about the lack of coordination between departments, Justice Kanade said, “In this matter all departments have to work together. We have seen the benefits of various schemes under the Central and state funding do not reach them.”

“India has a child population of 443 million, of which 50 per cent are below the poverty line. This is a human problem and it needs to be tackled in an appropriate manner,” the court said.

Justice Kanade said the state should ensure a separate budgetary provision to tackle this issue in the upcoming budget session. With the court being informed that the core committee that was supposed to have regular meetings on this issue had not met in the last few months, the bench said it would look at changing the constitution of the committee formed under the chairmanship of the chief secretary and comprising of senior government officials.

The government has been told to make its presentation related to this matter on March 1.