Expedite transfer of Aarey hospital: MSHRC

The hospital, built in 1968, previously belonged to the Aarey Development Board. From 24 beds, it has come down to two beds and doctors have constantly requested for basic medical facilities to treat patients. The hospital, built in 1968, previously belonged to the Aarey Development Board. From 24 beds, it has come down to two beds and doctors have constantly requested for basic medical facilities to treat patients.

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has issued directions to the state revenue department, suburban collector and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to hasten the transfer of ownership of the Aarey Hospital that has remained nearly defunct for a decade due to vacancies and lack of equipment. On Thursday, following a hearing, Justice M A Sayeed gave the suburban collector a period of two months to facilitate transfer of the hospital from the state government to the BMC asking the latter to repair the dilapidated hospital and provide alternative arrangement to treat patients till the building is repaired.

The hospital, built in 1968, previously belonged to the Aarey Development Board. From 24 beds, it has come down to two beds and doctors have constantly requested for basic medical facilities to treat patients. In 2013, the state government decided to transfer the hospital to the BMC. But the process has remained on paper.

On October 24, 2016, The Indian Express reported how the hospital lacks an examination table, autoclave, stethoscope, cots and mattresses to provide even primary health services. The state human rights commission took suo motu cognisance and issued notices to the state government’s revenue department and the BMC. According to officials from the revenue department, the hospital has been transferred to the BMC. The civic body is, however, not starting the repairs until the hospital’s ownership comes under them. “The suburban collector must coordinate and resolve the matter in two months,” Sayeed said on Thursday.

Aarey Colony has over 57 padas with a tribal population of 50,000. Aarey hospital is the first point of contact for tribals requiring medical aid. Of the two sanctioned posts for doctors, there is only one BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery) doctor posted at the hospital, who is available form 9 am to 4 pm. According to Shailesh Patre, a local teacher, there are only four nurses, four ward boys and one pharmacist in the hospital. Tribals are mostly referred to Jogeshwari’s Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Hospital or Goregaon’s Siddharth hospital.

Usha Bhoye, who lives in Vanisha Pada that has 80 other households, said several people living in the forest area were falling ill with fever. “We have stopped going to the hospital because it has no facilities and they give same medicines for adults and kids. People in my pada now visit only private clinics,” she said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App