Ex-Sena corporator killing: Cops widen dragnet; motive unclear

Police are yet to nail the motive behind the brutal killing of a former Shiv Sena corporator in suburban Kandivli who was stabbed multiple times on Sunday night. The Sena leader, Ashok Sawant (62), was stabbed at least 20 times by unidentified persons near his residence. Police on Monday arrested two persons but the mastermind of the crime is still at large, an official said today. The arrested persons, identified as Ganesh Jogdanad (30) and Soail Dodhia (33), were today produced before a local court in suburban Borivli which remanded them in police custody for ten days.

Jogdand was driving the autorickshaw whose occupant had allegedly kicked the motorcycle Sawant was riding with his friend at the time of the incident. Though Dodhia was not present at the scene of the crime, but the police suspect that he had awarded Jogdand the contract to kill Sawant at behest of the main accused.

“We sought the custody of the duo on the ground that the main accused was yet to be arrested and various aspects of the killing, including the motive, were still under investigation,” an investigating officer said. He said multiple police teams have been fanned out to various parts of the state to trace the main accused, who has been identified, and his accomplices.

Apart from Samata Nagar police, Crime Branch is conducting a parallel probe into the incident. The killing took place near Sawant’s residence in Thakur Complex while he was returning home with his friend Vinod Sonawane.

Sawant was riding home with Sonawane when an autorickshaw came along and one of its occupants kicked the motorcycle they were on. Both Sawant and Sonawane fell to the ground and while the latter ran after the person who kicked their two-wheeler, a man got out of the autorickshaw and stabbed Sawant several times, police had said.

By the time Sonwane returned, Sawant had been stabbed over 20 times. He succumbed to his injuries in a local hospital around Sunday midnight. Police traced Jogdand to suburban Dahisar after scanning CCTV footage of the area of the incident. Jogdand’s interrogation led them to his accomplice Dodhia.

Sawant had served as corproator for two terms. He had entered the cable television business a couple of years ago. He had received a threat call around a year ago and lodged a complaint with the police.

