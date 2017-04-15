Mumbai: Evaluator ‘caught’ checking Class XII papers in hotel, Yuva Sena seeks probe

Almost a week after around 500 Class X board exam answersheets were stolen from a Dahisar school, the state board has received a complaint of malpractice in paper correction. Members of the Yuva Sena, Shiv Sena’s youth wing, have written to the Mumbai division of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) about an evaluator correcting answersheets of Class XII (Higher Secondary Certificate) in a restaurant.

The allegation is supported by a video shot by Yuva Sena workers in which an evaluator can be seen correcting answer sheets in a small Vile Parle restaurant. The video has been submitted to the board.

The Yuva Sena has alleged that the evaluator was correcting the papers, which are not supposed to be taken out of the evaluation centres designated by the board. “We have demanded an enquiry into the matter,” said Pradip Sawant, a Yuva Sena member.

Mumbai division chairman of the board, Dattatreya Jagtap, confirmed that a complaint and the video had been received. “Prima facie we are unable to confirm if the evaluator is correcting HSC papers. We have asked for more details on the incident,” he said adding that the board will look into the matter. ENS

