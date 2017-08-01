Etihad plane’s tyre bursts, all passengers safe

FLIGHT operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) had to be diverted to the secondary runway for a brief period Monday evening after an Etihad Airways flight, carrying 196 passengers and 13 crew members to Mumbai, suffered a tyre burst. Airline officials said all passengers were safe and the aircraft was towed from the runway to a parking bay.

“Runway 14 was in use. Runway 27 was taken over for inspection as Etihad 204 had a tyre deflated after arrival on taxiway,” said an official from Mumbai International Airport Limited.

“Etihad Airways flight EY204 from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai today (July 31) experienced a tyre deflation after landing. The aircraft was immediately towed from the runway to a parking bay. All passengers and crew are fine and engineers are ready to replace the deflated tyres after guests have disembarked the aircraft,” said an official statement of the airline.

“Etihad Airways is assisting guests who may be impacted by the delay of the outbound flight and advising them of any subsequent changes to their travel plans,” the statement added.

