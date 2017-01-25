Ethical business with social commitment integral for reforms: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Tuesday the socio-economic transformation drive of the state government with people’s participation could be further motivated by roping those engaged in “ethical businesses” to bring in greater investments and deliver change in public life. At the National Conclave on Good Governance and People’s Participation, Fadnavis and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke on the significance of people’s participation in effectively delivering policy reforms. The conclave at Uttan in the suburbs of Mumbai was organised by Rambhau Prabodhini Mhalgi.

Fadnavis acknowledged the contribution of non-government organisations in carrying forward the work on Jalyukta Shivar projects. “We cannot dismiss the word business as for just marketing and earning profits. There are corporates and individual entrepreneurs who have displayed unwavering commitment to social causes. Along with NGOs, the public and the government, their services should be availed for uplift of society and poor people,” said the CM. He said there were at least 17 sectors where the government was working on reforms involving cross-sections of people.

Earlier, Chouhan listed the successes witnessed in Madhya Pradesh with the help of people’s participation, citing the examples of “20 per cent agriculture growth” and Narmada cleaning campaign. “In Madhya Pradesh, people have decided not to pollute rivers with any offering, including flowers and fruits. Instead, they perform the rituals holding the clean river water in hands,” he said.