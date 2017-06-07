Ephedrine racket: Tag of proclaimed offenders on Mamta Kulkarni, Goswami

Alleged druglord Vicky Goswami and Bollywood star Mamta Kulkarni Alleged druglord Vicky Goswami and Bollywood star Mamta Kulkarni

A THANE sessions court on Tuesday declared former actor Mamta Kulkarni and her partner Vicky Goswami as proclaimed offenders in connection with their alleged links to a racket of supplying Ephedrine. This paves the way for the Thane police to attach their property in the country. If the couple continues to elude the police, the police can, after securing court permission, auction their property.

The police can also file a chargesheet against the duo and eventually issue a Red Corner Notice (RCN). Special public prosecutor Shishir Hire said, “The court today (on Tuesday) declared Mamta Kulkarni and Vicky Goswami as proclaimed offenders. The court was convinced that in spite of the best police efforts, the duo could not be contacted.”

“The duo was earlier named as wanted accused, after the court had issued a non bailable warrant against them,” Hire added. Investigating officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police Bharat Shelke, said, “We can now seize their property and with court permission auction them at a later stage.”

The police are aware about two flats owned by Kulkarni in Versova and are likely to attach them. The police will also soon file a chargesheet in the case against the duo. “Once the chargesheet is filed, we can then approach the Centre to issue a red corner notice against them,” the officer said.

The Thane police don’t have much hope of getting back Goswami, who has been indicted in a drug offence in the US. The police are, however, hopeful of getting access to Kulkarni, who is believed to be in Kenya.

“Once a red corner notice is issued against her, she knows she cannot move out of Kenya. Now that Goswami too has been arrested for charges that attract a minimum of 20 years in prison, Kulkarni may choose to return to India and face the law. Her sister resides in Mumbai,” an officer said.

In April last year, the Thane police had busted a racket in which they claimed that Ephedrine, a chemical used to produce narcotics, was being diverted illegally from a Solapur-based pharmaceutical company to manufacture narcotics.

The police have so far arrested 14 persons in the case and named five persons as wanted accused. The five include Kulkarni and Goswami. According to the police, Goswami was the mastermind of the racket and Kulkarni was assisting him.

