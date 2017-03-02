Ephedrine drug bust case: Mumbai cops seek nod to interrogate Vicky Goswami in America

A Thane police team has put in a request with the USA’s Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to travel to the country to interrogate alleged international drug lord Vicky Goswami, in connection with the Ephedrine drug bust case. Goswami, who has been named the main accused in the Ephedrine drug bust case — in which his partner starlet Mamta Kulkarni too has been named an accused — was extradited to the US from Kenya in January this year.

The US police had been on the look out for Goswami in connection with a cocaine smuggling case since 2014. Thane police commissioner Param Bir Singh told The Indian Express, “Considering that Goswami played the main role in the Ephedrine drug racket, his interrogation would help us get details on the other accused in the case. In addition to Goswami, we would also want to interrogate the Akasha brothers, who too have been extradited to the US. We suspect their role in the racket that was run in India.”

“We have put in an informal request with the DEA to allow a team from the Thane police to interrogate Goswami. Once they agree to it, we will apply for permission from the Indian government.”

The Thane police had arrested a Nigerian national in April last year with Ephedrine. Based on his interrogation, the police carried out a series of arrests, which eventually led the Thane police to the office of Avon Lifesciences Ltd located in Solapur. Here, they allegedly recovered 18.5 tonnes of Ephedrine. The police then arrested the senior production manager of the unit. Further interrogation revealed that Goswami was one of the top operatives of the racket. The police also suspect the role of two Kenya-based druglords — Bakhtash and Ibrahim Akasha — in the case.

Ephedrine, the sale of which is banned in India, is popularly used overseas to treat asthma and bronchitis. Its abuse is known to cause euphoria, hypertension and nausea. It is also used to produce the popular narcotic Methamphetamine.

Goswami, son of a retired police officer from Gujarat, began as a bootlegger in the 80’s in Gujarat. He then began smuggling mandrax.

He fled to Mumbai while on bail after his arrest in a drug bust. Over the last two decades, he expanded his network to Dubai and Africa.