EOW searches on builder yield two sets of same ‘legal’ documents, both ‘fake’

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu have filed the complaint against builder Samir Bhojwani. Express file Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu have filed the complaint against builder Samir Bhojwani. Express file

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), probing a complaint of cheating filed by Bollywood veterans Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, have contested the anticipatory bail application filed recently by builder Samir Bhojwani. This, after the agency recovered documents during its recent searches wherein it found two sets of the same legal documents cited by Bhojwani to stake claim over the disputed property. Following the recovery, the special unit of the Mumbai police had sent the said documents to the office of the sub-registrar who said the documents are “forged”, a senior official privy to the probe told The Indian Express.

Based on the complaint given by the star couple earlier this month, the EOW registered a case against Samir Bhojwani under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Raids were conducted at the builder’s western suburban residence on January 6.

“During the raids, we recovered two sets of the same document pertaining to a confirmation deed that the land was purchased by the Bhojwanis in 1980 from the earlier owner Mulraj Khatau Trust. One document had stamp paper which had Gujarati alphabets on it. The said document is backdated and bears a stamp which was in circulation when Mumbai was Bombay Presidency and Gujarat was a part of it. This, of course, is fake. The other document, also pertaining to confirmation deed, was registered in 2003. An opinion was sought from the sub-registrar’s office, which confirmed our suspicion that the documents are fake,” said an official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“These documents were shared by Bhojwani with multiple agencies to stake claim over the property but our probe convincingly proves that the documents are forged,” added the official.

Meanwhile, the agency has found that the documents submitted by Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar on the purchase of the said property in 1953 are genuine.

“The said land was taken on lease for 999 years by the trust. It was leased out to Dilip Kumar and his wife. Subsequently, in 1953 they bought the land from the owner after paying a lump sum. A change of title and transfer of property has been properly documented by the couple and the same was submitted to us. A verification was conducted and they were found to be true,” added the official.

In her letter, Saira Banu said that her husband lawfully owns the property situated at CTS no C-1395 and 1396 at Pali Hill in Bandra in suburban Mumbai. However, on the basis of forged and fabricated documents, the said property has been wrongly claimed by a developer, the complaint letter reads.

“The developer is pressurising and threatening me, my husband and my nephew that he will forcefully evict me and my husband by using money and manpower. The said developer has also threatened me and my husband that he will file false and frivolous criminal complaints against me and my husband to usurp the said property,” the letter further reads.

The yesteryear actress had also submitted documents pertaining to the title and rights of the property.

Meanwhile, the police had found around 16 sharp objects including a few knives from Bhojwani’s residence. “Since this is not concerning our case of economic offence, we have sent the details to the Bandra police to probe it further,” the official added.

Bhojwani, however, claimed that the documents are genuine and that the police are acting under pressure as the complainant is a Bollywood star. “The plot was sold to us by the owner. All the documents are genuine. The party complaining is influential,” Bhojwani told The Indian Express.

An email sent to Bhojwani seeking details on the queries remained unanswered.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App