Environment minister asks MMRC to stop felling trees at Aarey

STATE Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam has directed the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) to stop felling of trees in Aarey Colony until further orders of the High Court, as the matter is sub judice.

Kadam passed the directive in a meeting with MMRC officials at the Mantralaya on Monday. The meeting was convened to discuss cutting of trees in Aarey Colony and orders issued by the High Court on it. “We also discussed about tree plantation to maintain the environmental balance, total trees cut so far and the number of trees that needed to be cut in the future. All the norms of the government should be followed,” said Kadam.

