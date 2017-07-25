Ensure no minor is hurt, says Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (File Photo) Bombay High Court (File Photo)

The Bombay High Court Monday asked the Mumbai police to ensure that no minor is harmed or injured or permitted to use or carry a weapon and sharp objects during the annual Muharram Matam (mourning) procession. A division bench of Justices R M Savant and Sadhana Jadhav was hearing a suo motu (on its own) public interest litigation on the issue.

The court also said a fine balance needed to be drawn between religious practices and safety measures. In December 2014, the city police had issued a circular on steps to be taken during the ritual. According to the circular, senior police officers of police stations concerned had to hold meetings with Mohalla committees prior to Muharram.

The High Court was Monday informed that the police held a meeting with several leaders who had given an undertaking that children would not use or carry weapons and sharp objects during the procession and would not hurt themselves.

“Minors taking part in the Muharram procession shall not be forced to injure themselves. Minors will not be allowed to inflict injuries on themselves and no one else would be permitted to injure the minors. The procession will be videographed,” a report submitted by Additional Commissioner of Police (South region) Pravin Padval said.

The bench has directed the additional commissioner of police (South) to personally supervise the procession to be held in south Mumbai in September and ensure that conditions are complied with.

